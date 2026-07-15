Life and Limb

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Annelise Spees MD's avatar
Annelise Spees MD
Jul 15

Thank you, Ed, for the history tour!

We also celebrate Robert's 5th Great-Grandfather Benjamin Spees who was a Lieutenant in the Connecticut militia 1775-76 He married into the Robert Treat family (founding fathers of Newark, governor of Connecticut colony). He became a justice of the peace and executor of several wills. He went on to live in Greenville, New York and records indicate he held church services in his barn for visiting evangelists. What a blessing to learn about him!

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kittynana's avatar
kittynana
Jul 15

I love American history

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