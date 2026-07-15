Last week was my birthday. Jan indulged me in a very sweet way.

It’s like this. I take her to concerts. We’ve been to so many wonderful shows, including camping out at Bonaroo, living our inner Hippie best lives. (We were supposed to see Rod Stewart in June at Red Rocks but he cancelled…bummer.)

She takes me to historical sites. In particular, over the last few years we’ve gone to some revolutionary war sites in our beloved South Carolina. If you haven’t been, Cowpens and King’s Mountain battlefields are excellent memorials to the cause; places where a desire for freedom, coupled with backwoods ingenuity, really won the day.

This year we went to the Ninety Six National Historic Site, in (you guessed it) Ninety Six, South Carolina.

https://www.nps.gov/nisi/index.htm

The remains of the Star Fort, and a mine dug to tunnel under it during the siege, are still there. (You can’t enter the mine.)

This was a battle where loyalists held the fort and colonials laid siege, but without success. However, right after the siege was lifted, the loyalists left the South for Virginia, burning the town and fort on the way out.

I love history and this was a wonderful tour. My bride is so kind to me!

But I was kind of on a revolutionary role for the week.

My father-in-law and I went to see the new movie about George Washington, “Young Washington.” Growing up in West Virginia (which was, of course, formerly Virginia), and being a history nerd, I was acquainted with some of the story.

Suffice it to say, it’s a movie that is worth your time, and includes some heavyweight actors as well!

But I wasn’t done. A few days later, while driving for a few hours, I listened to a podcast I enjoy, titled “School of War.” It’s a wonderful podcast hosted by former (are they ever really former?) US Marine, Aaron McLean.

The topic? ‘The American Revolution was a World War,’ with historian Richard Bell. There was a LOT I didn’t know, so I recommend you listen. Honestly, I have yet to hear a bad edition of “School of War.”

I think it all matters to me for another reason, which is that the Leaps are descended from a revolutionary war soldier, German immigrant John Leap.

Here’s his gravestone, which I have visited, in Boone County, IN.

I won’t bore you, dear reader, with family legend. But it is cool to have a very real connection to a very real person, in a very real event so monumental in world history.

So have a great week. Go forth and learn.

And be inspired by the men and women who brought this country to life.

Edwin