I talked to some premed students about emergency medicine last week. I decided to do something “radical” when I was preparing the talk. Rather than showing a series of slides, rather than engaging in “death by PowerPoint,” I just talked to them.

I had toyed with the idea of using a titillating combination of photos featuring ambulances and helicopters, physicians in the midst of blood and gore, and ECGs and CT scans, the combined effect of which would leave my innocent audience breathless about the wonders of real-world emergency medicine. Of course, all the other realistic slides about head colds, work excuses, and back pain wouldn’t have been so compelling. Instead, I walked in and stood at the front of the classroom on a comfortable spring evening in Clemson, SC, (with my wife and son in attendance to keep me honest) and did what I do at work every day — I talked to human beings. I told my story (which is in large part our story, dear reader) to the young women and men in attendance.

This is a very plugged-in, tech-savvy generation; I was a little nervous that they would roll their eyes and humor me quietly as they surfed for something more interesting.

But I pressed on. I engaged their interest. They laughed and nodded, they asked good questions, and they talked to me during my session and afterward. They were charming and well-informed. A week later, they invited me to their end-of-year banquet.

It occurred to me later that I was right on target. They didn’t care about seeing videos or photos. They just wanted someone to talk to them candidly. They wanted a physician who had already walked the road before them to encourage them on their way. And they needed someone to do it as a human being. Our culture has developed an odd tendency toward “doctor worship,” and as silly as it is, that attitude can be intimidating to young people starting down that path.

Many years ago, my hospital allowed high school and university shadowers. It was a wonderful thing to allow them to come and see a bit of our work firsthand. I think it’s important to speak to students at that point in their educational careers; medicine requires a lot of planning and academic investment. If a few hours confirm or disabuse a student’s interests, we may have saved them a lot of trouble, gained a physician for society, or directed someone to another necessary field. Sadly, hospitals are so concerned with HIPAA that it rarely happens now.

I believe that physicians forget this whole profession is a process and a pipeline, constantly feeding new doctors into the system. And if the workforce projections are anywhere near accurate, we’re going to need a lot more physicians in the near future. We will, you know, be sick ourselves one day.

Circling back to my Clemson kids, what did I tell them? More importantly, what didn’t I tell them? I didn’t tell them that medicine was a fair share of misery and sorrow. I didn’t complain about my income or wallow in any First-World problems for attention. They already get too much of that. Unhappy physicians tell them, “Don’t do it! Go into law!” often for reasons borne of their own painful experiences. Indeed, some shouldn’t do it, and we need lawyers, engineers, welders, builders, and all the rest. But when someone is interested in medicine, I encourage, rather than discourage. (One student I encouraged years ago is starting his EM residency next month! Well done, buddy!)

I did explain to them things they might want to know about the whole med school process (at least the way it was for me a century ago). I talked about residency, and how it’s difficult but also one of the most fascinating times of our physician lives. I explained that they can have marriage and family in medicine; that it doesn’t preclude those things but requires that we be diligent about those we love. I mentioned living on the cheap, reducing debt, and saving money. I encouraged them to have hobbies, to read humanities, and to have a philosophical or theological framework for suffering. I spoke to them about the unique thrills of emergency medicine and how it is sometimes mundane (like every other job).

Stories matter. Personal experiences are valuable. We sometimes give public testimonies at church about some aspect of our spiritual walk. This is to uplift others. I encourage you to do the same when it comes to your career. Talk to the people who want to follow in your footsteps, and give them an honest but encouraging vision.

Let’s face it, whatever may happen to the politics and economics of medicine, we still have one of the greatest jobs on earth. However bad the shift is, I can look back over my career on countless great days and great years, and feel pride in my work.

People encouraged us. The least we can do is the same for others.