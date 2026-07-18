Life and Limb

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Larry E Whittington's avatar
Larry E Whittington
Jul 18

When I talk to people working in any way associated with helping people (many times older people), I remind them they are really serving God, since God cares for the elderly, the weak, the sick, and etc.....

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