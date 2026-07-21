Life and Limb

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Nick&Nora's avatar
Nick&Nora
Jul 21

I agree wholeheartedly, and sympathize with you and the ER staff. One of the last tings I want to do is hang out in Emergency for hours. However, in dealing with my Mom's issues recently, it is becoming more obvious that insurance companies carry a lot of this responsibility also. When her Dr says, 'take her to the ER because that's the only way insurance will pay for it...' what are we supposed to do? Hopefully, your appeal to them gets heard, but I doubt the insurance co. will ever hear it, or care. :)

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Alan Briley, RN's avatar
Alan Briley, RN
Jul 22

I am on my 34th year as a RN in the same ER, 39 years at the same hospital - the first 5 years as an orderly and ICU technician. I see no relief in sight for my fellow healthcare providers, and we are moving to a "BRAND NEW" and smaller hospital, with half our stretcher space to be replaced by chairs and curtains, fewer ICU and floor beds for admissions, and no Labor and Delivery Department - the ER will now handle L&D. I hope I can survive three more years, but I am 64 years old and tired. I do have the support of my wonderful wife, who was an ICU and ER RN, and finished her career as a hospital nursing supervisor, and her prayers and my fellow nurses will have tro get me through. Thank you, Dr. Leap, for your dedication and illustration of the current state of Emergency Medicine in these difficult times.

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