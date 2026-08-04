Life and Limb

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De Tokeville's avatar
De Tokeville
1d

"Saying this doesn’t make me anti-science or right wing." Ah, but it does.

To them.

Failure to adhere to the Lefist talking points & narrative at all times puts you squarely in this dreaded camp. Welcome in, the water's fine.

Always enjoy your common sense and compassionate perspective. God bless.

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A L's avatar
A L
1d

A uniquely human quality is the ability to think about and formulate an opinion on something that is not a direct life experience. In the past, this was accomplished largely via books which enabled one to access people and places, emotions, empathy and ideas, that one would never have otherwise been exposed to. This is a wonderful thing that was celebrated in previous generations. The current attitude towards people speaking outside of their "life experience" is a tragic narrowing of the human mind and a reversion to an animal-like existence.

"By the age of 70, he who doesn't read will have lived only one life. He who reads will have lived 5,000 years. Reading is immortality backwards."

-Umberto Eco

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