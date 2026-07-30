Life and Limb

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Belling the Cat's avatar
Belling the Cat
3d

An ancient copy of the Peanuts Gospel, which I saved from cleaning out my parents' house, is right now in my "To Read" stack! I share my dad's tastes: My dad was a huge Pogo fan back in the day, and in later years loved Sherman's Lagoon, as well as Calvin and Hobbes.

Reply
Share
Larry E Whittington's avatar
Larry E Whittington
3d

It would help if I were a fast reader and could remember at least some of what I read.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Edwin Leap · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture