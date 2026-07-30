If I could draw, I’d love to be a cartoonist.

My early life was profoundly impacted by cartoons. At the head of my bed was a bookshelf, in which there was a collection of maybe two dozen, Peanuts comic books.

Sunday mornings I would wake up and read them, laughing to myself, learning from the comedic gifts and gentle wisdom of Charles Shulz, creator of Peanuts.

Over the course of his life he did something like 70,000 cartoon strips.

In the days before the Internet, before cable TV (the stone age, as it were), reading comics was a singular delight.

Over the years I learned to love Peanuts, Hagar the Horrible, BC, Garfield and so many others. (I even remember Li’l Abner. )

I matured into strips like The Far Side, Doonesbury, Calvin and Hobbs and my beloved Bloom County.

All of these glorious little bits of art and writing shaped my sense of humor and even, in some ways, my appreciation of art, music and literature. They taught me that the human experience is an endless series of gags and laughs even in hard times.

They also reassured me that as odd as my thoughts and imagination may have been, as quirky as my own fears, as unique my anthropomorphisms, I was never alone as long as a cartoonist was at work.

Oddly, the sometimes even touched on theology. For years I had heard about the book, “The Gospel According to Peanuts.” I mentioned it and ‘voila,’ Jan ordered it for me; Queen of the Amazon she is.

I finished on this beach trip. (Now it’s Tolkien’s Beowulf…)

I’d have to say this is a well-written, touching book with some profound insights into Protestant theology in general and the theology of Charles Shulz in particular. While I don’t necessarily agree with everything the author said, it’s hard to put down a book about one of the best cartoons ever when it’s fused with holy scripture and full of insights and quotes from such heavy hitters as Pascal, Kierkegaard, T.S. Eliot and others.

It’s also telling that while Shulz published some 70,000+ cartoons in his life (remarkable in itself), this little book about his world and his beliefs has sold 10 million copies.

I don’t have a link to buy the books; I’m not shilling for any site and not currently part of any affiliate marketing plan.

But I think it’s worth having in your library.

Along with, of course, as many collections of Peanuts comics as you can find.

Edwin

PS Please share your favorite comics in the comments! The name, the artist or even a sample!

Share