I’ve worked this July 4th weekend. Generally, knowing human nature as I do, I’d far rather work a summer holiday than be out in public, or say, on a lake risking crashes and drowning from drunken celebrants.

I didn’t see a single fireworks injury, despite the general belief that everyone will lose fingers. Doubtless that happened in far too many places.

But ours was a weekend not terribly traumatic. Except for the fact that we didn’t have as much to offer as we normally would.

Holiday weekends are times when many physicians take well-deserved breaks. I completely get it. ‘Everybody needs a little time away,’ as Chicago said. It’s as if many physicians were celebrating ‘Independence from Call’ Day.

But the problem is, when lots and lots of physicians take time off then there are, well, not a lot of physicians.

I spoke to an ophthalmologist in a regional referral center. He said, ‘yeah, we’ve been operating all night, orthopedics too. None of us has slept.’ They were getting transfers from hospitals all around where specialists weren’t available over the holiday.

All over the state and nation, people were showing up in community hospitals and finding that the care they needed would have to be given elsewhere.

Sometimes that can’t be helped. One hospital simply doesn’t have a specialty or a piece of equipment. I get it.

But sometimes, it’s just that everyone’s off.

Again, I’m all about physician wellness. We need time with family. We need time to reboot. However, there are sick and injured people out there whose illnesses and injuries aren’t on vacation. We all owe them some consideration. Because those transfers have consequences.

I know I’m beating a dead horse here, but those transfers cost a lot of money. They take ambulances and helicopters out of town. They separate frightened families. And they also take paying procedures from the local facilities. A simple hip fracture, for instance, that could be done locally now has to go a couple of hundred miles away. Expensive for hospital, expensive for patient. Inconvenient all around.

And, there’s another thing.

We all remember how hard residency was. We know that those three to seven years after medical school are exhausting. So when we send all of our problems to the teaching center for the holiday, or for the weekend, we just pile the work on those already overwhelmed residents and faculty and leave them even more eager to leave clinical practice as soon as they can.

So, to those who endured, to those who took call, to those who worked in the big referral centers and stayed up all night, taking transfers and doing procedures…

Thank you! To borrow a tired phrase from the COVID era, y’all are front-line heroes!

And to those who left their communities uncovered, their populations less safe, their neighbors and colleagues under duress, please take a minute and pretend it was your parents or your kids or your spouse who couldn’t get what they needed…just because it was a holiday.

Now let’s get this week started.

The holiday is over, right?

Edwin, aka ER Dad.

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