Life and Limb

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Nicole Gothgen's avatar
Nicole Gothgen
Jul 6

I (anesthesia) worked the 3rd (covering pediatric OR) and the 5th (covering labor and delivery). I unfortunately did see a firework injury on the night of the 3rd. I felt for my colleagues covering trauma ORs; as on the 4th of July, my city had 13 shootings - so many that the Level 1 adult trauma center had to go on diversion for GSWs.

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Annelise Spees MD's avatar
Annelise Spees MD
Jul 6

Thank you, Ed!

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