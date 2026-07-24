Life and Limb

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Alan's avatar
Alan
Jul 24

In my day to day experience thinking of college this way is on the decline and the trades are on the upswing. Those that would like their kids to go college want them to major in something that leads to a career that pays well. Like medical, engineering, teaching

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Larry E Whittington's avatar
Larry E Whittington
Jul 24

God gives us some of our talents or interests. It is usually best to follow the leads we feel or know.

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