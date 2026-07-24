When you live and work in a profession like medicine, you know a lot of folks who want their kids to do the same. They’re terrified their progeny won’t go to college, or (equally horrifying) won’t go to the right kind of college.

These same folks also want to make sure that:

1) Paramedics and firefighters respond when they need them.

2) Police officers are available when danger arises.

3) The electricity keeps running and the lines are repaired in storms.

4) Water is available and sewage is managed.

5) Their nice houses are built on time by skilled workers.

6) Their nice care are fixed by skilled mechanics.

7) Their children have competent primary and secondary school teachers.

I could go on, but you get the point. Thank G-d not all of our kids become doctors, lawyers, professors, etc.

Life is complex. Life is historically hard. But a great deal of our comfort depends on people who may, or may not, ever darken the doors of a college or university.

If every kid became a professional, we’d all perish in short order.

Trust me. I am one and I know.

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