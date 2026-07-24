"I want my child to go into a profession..." .
And a few reasons we should be glad not everyone does...
When you live and work in a profession like medicine, you know a lot of folks who want their kids to do the same. They’re terrified their progeny won’t go to college, or (equally horrifying) won’t go to the right kind of college.
These same folks also want to make sure that:
1) Paramedics and firefighters respond when they need them.
2) Police officers are available when danger arises.
3) The electricity keeps running and the lines are repaired in storms.
4) Water is available and sewage is managed.
5) Their nice houses are built on time by skilled workers.
6) Their nice care are fixed by skilled mechanics.
7) Their children have competent primary and secondary school teachers.
I could go on, but you get the point. Thank G-d not all of our kids become doctors, lawyers, professors, etc.
Life is complex. Life is historically hard. But a great deal of our comfort depends on people who may, or may not, ever darken the doors of a college or university.
If every kid became a professional, we’d all perish in short order.
Trust me. I am one and I know.
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In my day to day experience thinking of college this way is on the decline and the trades are on the upswing. Those that would like their kids to go college want them to major in something that leads to a career that pays well. Like medical, engineering, teaching
God gives us some of our talents or interests. It is usually best to follow the leads we feel or know.