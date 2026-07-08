I Wish Hospitals Were Mere Museums
And touring them was like walking an old battlefield...
Hospitals are so often full of sorrow. Not only the dramatic injuries and cardiac events, but often just the slow descent into illness and death, carriage houses on the road of pain and loneliness. These places are an odd juxtaposition of hope vs despair; healing vs surrender.
I often think about what it would be like if illness and injury were no more. This is, of course, the Christian hope.
(The resurrection of Lazarus, Gustav Dore.)
But even if it were merely the outcome of science and public health, how would that look?
Either way I think that walking through abandoned hospitals would be like touring old battlefields. Walking down halls where the sick no longer languished; stopping in chapels where tears were no more shed for the dying. Seeing the children run around helipads, their red crosses split by grass due to neglect.
Stretchers rusted, medicine cabinets empty. A few facilities kept intact as museums. “Ah, yes, kids, that’s where I nearly died before the cure!”
Or for those of us who believe in resurrection, “I did die there! What a crash it was! I had no idea I would be able to see it all again after I was raised!”
I think of these things as I drive past Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, TN. It was devastated by Helene. Sadly, that community still needs a hospital.
It is now an empty field.
Although I would be jobless, I hope for a time when every hospital is closed because it is unnecessary.
But the image of that place, empty, still haunts me. As does every empty hospital, every old unused room or moth-balled operating theater, every long, echoing corridor in the old facilities where I have been privileged to work. I have often enjoyed wandering through them on slow nights between patient; or on those rare nights when the ER is empty due to snow or rain…or small miracle.
Even as we pray for peace, we should pray for an end to all suffering.
Edwin
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Smooth flow of words.
Ed, about 5 years ago, I did just that. I was able to get up to the 4th floor, my old stomping ground, and just stood at the nurses station. I remembered Dr Carpenter coming up in the middle of the night to see a patient. I begged him not to write any orders; he told me to think of them as suggestions!😂. I remember Dr Mays and his beautiful penmanship. Drs Earle & Kemmerer…so many memories of the 4th floor. The 4-bed wards (2 of them) down one hall, the lock-up rooms across from the nurses station, pediatrics down another hall and medsurg down the other. I stood there and thought of the many people who had walked those halls, we nurses who had worked so hard to take good care of the patients and the families who depended on all of us. Believe it or not, I miss those days when our job was patient care first, not documentation. When we actually wrote nurses notes using pen & paper. No boxes to check. We had to really assess the patient from head to toe and record our findings, not just check boxes. I know I’m dating myself but nursing as I knew it no longer exists. We have been replaced by the “bottom line”.😔