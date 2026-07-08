Hospitals are so often full of sorrow. Not only the dramatic injuries and cardiac events, but often just the slow descent into illness and death, carriage houses on the road of pain and loneliness. These places are an odd juxtaposition of hope vs despair; healing vs surrender.

I often think about what it would be like if illness and injury were no more. This is, of course, the Christian hope.

(The resurrection of Lazarus, Gustav Dore.)

But even if it were merely the outcome of science and public health, how would that look?

Either way I think that walking through abandoned hospitals would be like touring old battlefields. Walking down halls where the sick no longer languished; stopping in chapels where tears were no more shed for the dying. Seeing the children run around helipads, their red crosses split by grass due to neglect.

Stretchers rusted, medicine cabinets empty. A few facilities kept intact as museums. “Ah, yes, kids, that’s where I nearly died before the cure!”

Or for those of us who believe in resurrection, “I did die there! What a crash it was! I had no idea I would be able to see it all again after I was raised!”

I think of these things as I drive past Unicoi County Hospital in Erwin, TN. It was devastated by Helene. Sadly, that community still needs a hospital.

It is now an empty field.

Although I would be jobless, I hope for a time when every hospital is closed because it is unnecessary.

But the image of that place, empty, still haunts me. As does every empty hospital, every old unused room or moth-balled operating theater, every long, echoing corridor in the old facilities where I have been privileged to work. I have often enjoyed wandering through them on slow nights between patient; or on those rare nights when the ER is empty due to snow or rain…or small miracle.

Even as we pray for peace, we should pray for an end to all suffering.

Edwin

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