Life and Limb

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Larry E Whittington's avatar
Larry E Whittington
Jul 9

Smooth flow of words.

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Katherine Sexton's avatar
Katherine Sexton
Jul 8

Ed, about 5 years ago, I did just that. I was able to get up to the 4th floor, my old stomping ground, and just stood at the nurses station. I remembered Dr Carpenter coming up in the middle of the night to see a patient. I begged him not to write any orders; he told me to think of them as suggestions!😂. I remember Dr Mays and his beautiful penmanship. Drs Earle & Kemmerer…so many memories of the 4th floor. The 4-bed wards (2 of them) down one hall, the lock-up rooms across from the nurses station, pediatrics down another hall and medsurg down the other. I stood there and thought of the many people who had walked those halls, we nurses who had worked so hard to take good care of the patients and the families who depended on all of us. Believe it or not, I miss those days when our job was patient care first, not documentation. When we actually wrote nurses notes using pen & paper. No boxes to check. We had to really assess the patient from head to toe and record our findings, not just check boxes. I know I’m dating myself but nursing as I knew it no longer exists. We have been replaced by the “bottom line”.😔

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