My Jesus I am Tired
Aren't we all these days?
I periodically need to read this to myself and share it with you again.
It’s happening more often.
It has been a long few days and I feel it in my bones.
Many years ago, I wrote this poem after a long day. The kids were little, and holding my hand as they fell asleep. I was tired and grumpy and I realized that I wanted what they wanted; just a little comfort.
We all get tired. Tired of work, tired of illness, tired of endless political and economic struggles. Tired of arguments and lies. Sometimes, all we can do is hold up our hands to Christ, whose incarnation gave us hands, scarred though they are, to reach and grasp.
So here you go. And good night!
My Jesus I am tired
My Jesus I am tired,
and the day has been so long,
and I have done so little well,
and done so much so wrong;
now let me lie within your arms,
or simply hold my hand
and let me cry a little while
and know you understand.
Please kiss me on the forehead
as you turn the lights down low
and lie your face against my own
as off to dreams I go.
Then pull the blankets up around
my neck and hold me tight,
and sit beside my bed and whisper
through the long dark night.
Rest well and sweet dreams,
Rest well and sweet dreams my children,
Edwin
I enjoy reading it every time you post it.💚🩺
I love this