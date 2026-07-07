I periodically need to read this to myself and share it with you again.

It’s happening more often.

It has been a long few days and I feel it in my bones.

Many years ago, I wrote this poem after a long day. The kids were little, and holding my hand as they fell asleep. I was tired and grumpy and I realized that I wanted what they wanted; just a little comfort.

We all get tired. Tired of work, tired of illness, tired of endless political and economic struggles. Tired of arguments and lies. Sometimes, all we can do is hold up our hands to Christ, whose incarnation gave us hands, scarred though they are, to reach and grasp.

So here you go. And good night!

My Jesus I am tired

My Jesus I am tired,

and the day has been so long,

and I have done so little well,

and done so much so wrong;

now let me lie within your arms,

or simply hold my hand

and let me cry a little while

and know you understand.

Please kiss me on the forehead

as you turn the lights down low

and lie your face against my own

as off to dreams I go.

Then pull the blankets up around

my neck and hold me tight,

and sit beside my bed and whisper

through the long dark night.

Rest well and sweet dreams,

Rest well and sweet dreams my children,

Edwin