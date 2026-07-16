Life and Limb

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Katherine Sexton's avatar
Katherine Sexton
Jul 16

As I have said before, healthcare as we knew it no longer exists. Be sure to document in a timely manner and if you have time, spend it with the patient.😔

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LadyDi's avatar
LadyDi
Jul 17

When “the most important patient” arrived, it devoured much of the joy from the practice of emergency medicine.

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