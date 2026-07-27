Life and Limb

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kittynana's avatar
kittynana
7d

Our children don't know anything about Nazi Germany; the horrors of it all. Mamdani and Piker are dangerous people, especially Piker.

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Robert Arvanitis's avatar
Robert Arvanitis
7d

Bourbons were bad, Jacobins far worse.

Tsarists were bad, communists far worse.

Be careful what you wish for.

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