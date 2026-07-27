As the left drifts further left, as socialist and communist all seem like edgy new labels for American youth, it seems to me time to revisit an important point.

Nazis and Commies are both bad.

This is a photo of my dad. He served with the US Army in Vietnam. He was proud of his service, but I later learned how much that it shook him. The danger and the death were not easily forgotten.

He served in a war against communist aggression. You might say he was “Anti-communist.” It would be cool to say he was “Anti-Comm,” I suppose. Later he and his brothers read Solzhenitsyn’s Gulag Archipelago about the horrors of Soviet Communism. I remember listening to their discussions in my grandmother’s house, while I was lying on the floor, head in hands.

I’ve read it. It’s worth your time.

Our youth know a fair amount about Nazi Germany. But they’ll rarely read a book, hear a lecture or certainly see a movie where the communists are the bad guys. And what they seem to be taught with some regularity is that ‘fascist’ is just another word for ‘person I find objectionable.’ Fascists are objectionable. But that’s not the right way to use the word. It has become a historical blind-spot, I fear. It isn’t their fault. The problems of communism are rarely taught.

So much so that when left-leaning folks sport hammer and sickle t-shirts, or shirts with images of delightful guys like Che Guevera, we think nothing of it.

The image below is apparently from a “No Kings” protest.

https://communistusa.org/report/i-saw-the-hammer-and-sickle-and-thought-these-must-be-normal-people/

(This is from the website of a group called “Revolutionary Communists of America.”

Of course, during the war in Vietnam we had a vast political and cultural machine explaining that the war against communist aggression was ridiculous and that communism wasn’t really a problem.

(It was just a great idea that hadn’t been done correctly…)

By the way, here’s a charming photo from the Chinese Cultural Revolution, where torment, torture and murder were positively de rigueur. (Just in time for Halloween!)

Anyway, the delights of communism idea found their way directly into the academy. And now the same people who (quite reasonably) recoil in horror from swastikas, happily embrace the emblem of an ideology which caused arguably much more misery.

Untold men and women died fighting fascism before and during WWII (and no small number in Europe died fighting resistance after the war). Their graves, marked and unmarked, cover so much sorrow-drenched real estate.

It’s popular to equate them with the trendy “Antifa” groups that cause chaos in large cities (the existence of which is so often denied). As a long time amateur student of WWII, I cannot in any way countenance the conflation of those two groups. I think it’s ridiculous, and insulting, to compare them to those who gave up so much of their time and so many of their lives. How many children were fatherless, or never born? How many parents and wives (and husbands) left alone. There’s simply no comparison to brick-chucking thugs in keffiyehs.

Alas, people do it and think it’s kind of cute.

Speaking of cute, how’s this?

https://wltreport.com/2026/07/21/even-leftists-slam-dangerous-hasan-piker-after-his-angry-rant-while-dressed-like-chairman-mao/

Leftist streamer Hasan Piker admires Mao.

Try ‘admiring’ Himmler and see how much social capital that gets you!

The thing is, so many men and women over the years have died fighting communism around the world; from soldiers to spies to resistance fighters. And far more have died simply from living under it.

I think all of them deserve to be remembered. They also deserve for us to recognize the dangerous implications of the thing caused them so much suffering.

I suppose I’d suggest this:

I might believe you are anti-fascist and anti-Nazi if you tell me you’re also anti-Marxist and anti-communist.

Both ideologies caused enormous misery, and one could argue that given the size and influence of Communist China, communism certainly continues to do so. (No matter how many affordable goods they produce, no matter the power of their tech and their international standing.)

I think that as Americans, we have no business supporting either ideology.

A communist emblem should be just as reprehensible to our American psyche as a swastika.

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