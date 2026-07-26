It’s a funny thing, writing.

Back in 2010 I self-published a book with Booklocker.

It was a parody of specialty board exams in medicine, titled:

The Practice Test.

It was also a series of insights into how to live a better life as a physician.

In truth, I kind of forgot about it. That year my wife was very ill with cancer and a lot of things were (quite properly) set aside in order to care for her. She’s fine, by the way.

Anyway,

Over the next few weeks I’d like to offer you some questions and answers from the book. I have recently been posting about medical education; things for families to keep in mind if their children are headed down the medical path.