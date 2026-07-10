Life and Limb

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Frolichstein's avatar
Robert Frolichstein
Jul 10

Love it! Next do provider

A provider is what Medicare reimburses. A physician is who I am.

Those two words tell the story of how medicine has changed—from a profession defined by a relationship with patients to a system increasingly defined by administration and reimbursement. That's why I prefer to be called a physician.

Reply
Share
Steve Roskam's avatar
Steve Roskam
Jul 10

Brilliant because it's true

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Edwin Leap · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture