Sometimes words we use in the hospital really get me.

For instance, medical students are being taught to say this:

“The patient endorses chest pain,” rather than what is apparently the pedestrian statement, “complains of chest pain.”

It’s a bizarre usage and I correct (and mock) it as often as opportunity allows.

Here’s the link to the Britannica:

https://www.britannica.com/dictionary/endorse

As I read it, none of those definitions are consistent with this quasi-medical usage.

I am open to being corrected by someone in medical education. But I just don’t like it.

(Why, back when we were patients giving opium and cocaine, and adjusting their humors, we’d never have used that word!)

But I heard another this week that was, arguably, worse. I had heard this before and my brain fortunately put it in a lock-box and hid it in my memory so that it wouldn’t obsess.

I saw a patient with intellectual disability who came from a local group home.

Her case worker said, “this customer has been complaining of…”

Customer.

I’ve also heard, in similar settings, '“This consumer…” and “this client.”

I suppose it’s not surprising. For a couple of decades now we have been taught to see patients through the “customer service” paradigm, and their happiness as customers tied to our compensation and job security (or their unhappiness to our censure.)

And I reckon that a patient who is clearly reliant on state funding falls into that category in some odd way. More accurately, I suppose, a mentally ill or intellectually compromised human isn’t the customer so much as the state is the customer. But that’s not the point.

When we start calling patients, especially the vulnerable, “consumers” or “customers” or “clients” then they are immediately turned into commodities. They are sheep to be shorn, corn to to be harvested and husked.

And what a tragedy.

Because I’ll say this:

People are unlikely to stay up all night dealing with the suffering, the screams, the body fluids of a customer, client or consumer, especially a difficult or complicated one. But they might for a patient.

And they are far less likely to enter a dangerous room, filled with either violence or contagion, when the sole driver is the dollar.

Words matter. Let’s be careful how we use them, OK?

I endorse this message.

Here endeth the lesson…

ER Dad.