Life and Limb

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Edwin Leap's avatar
Edwin Leap
10h

Thank you for all of the great comments so far! I'm getting ready for some night shifts but I hope to respond. In the mean-time, I was thinking about the AI and book issue. And I remembered this:

https://archaeologymag.com/2025/02/ai-reveals-first-look-inside-herculaneum-scroll/

AI, combined with Xray technology, is being used to read these scrolls from Herculaneum (destroyed when Vesuvius erupted). And it doesn't require destroying those scrolls. Here's a lesson, right?

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Larry E Whittington's avatar
Larry E Whittington
7h

What will it be like when all the contrasting information is attempted to be posted as "the truth."

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