Life and Limb

Home
Notes
Archive
About

July 2026

Favorite Cartoons; and a Book You Might Like
Cartoons and theology...why not?
  Edwin Leap
Another Question from "The Practice Test."
Tips on living the good life as a physician.
  Edwin Leap
Nazi bad, Communist good. Got it.
Tyranny is the same, right or left.
  Edwin Leap
Camels, Needles and Us.
Giving up idols: or going away sad.
  Edwin Leap
Notes from the My Book, The Practice Test
A sixteen year old commentary on the medical life
  Edwin Leap
"I want my child to go into a profession..." .
And a few reasons we should be glad not everyone does...
  Edwin Leap
Even in the Summer, the ER is Overwhelmed.
Apologies to all; we're doing our very best.
  Edwin Leap
Encouraging Future Physicians
We need to explain that the job is is worthwhile. If we want to keep having doctors, that is!
  Edwin Leap
My Most Important Patient...
Hint: a silicon based life-form...
  Edwin Leap
A Revolutionary Birthday Week
With a few recommendations
  Edwin Leap
Is Your Child Headed Into Medicine? Part 4.
Some unspoken costs of the medical journey
  Edwin Leap
© 2026 Edwin Leap · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture