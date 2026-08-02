Life and Limb
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Rescuing Books From Death by AI
Words and stories left exposed on the hillside of technology
22 hrs ago
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Edwin Leap
22
12
6
July 2026
Favorite Cartoons; and a Book You Might Like
Cartoons and theology...why not?
Jul 30
•
Edwin Leap
12
2
2
Another Question from "The Practice Test."
Tips on living the good life as a physician.
Jul 29
•
Edwin Leap
5
1
Nazi bad, Communist good. Got it.
Tyranny is the same, right or left.
Jul 27
•
Edwin Leap
16
9
2
Camels, Needles and Us.
Giving up idols: or going away sad.
Jul 26
•
Edwin Leap
23
1
5
Notes from the My Book, The Practice Test
A sixteen year old commentary on the medical life
Jul 26
•
Edwin Leap
7
2
1
"I want my child to go into a profession..." .
And a few reasons we should be glad not everyone does...
Jul 24
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Edwin Leap
18
4
2
Even in the Summer, the ER is Overwhelmed.
Apologies to all; we're doing our very best.
Jul 21
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Edwin Leap
23
12
2
Encouraging Future Physicians
We need to explain that the job is is worthwhile. If we want to keep having doctors, that is!
Jul 18
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Edwin Leap
17
1
1
My Most Important Patient...
Hint: a silicon based life-form...
Jul 16
•
Edwin Leap
16
6
3
A Revolutionary Birthday Week
With a few recommendations
Jul 15
•
Edwin Leap
11
3
Is Your Child Headed Into Medicine? Part 4.
Some unspoken costs of the medical journey
Jul 14
•
Edwin Leap
5
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